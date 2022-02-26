[{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”790b37b5-b47b-4d73-95f2-ce507ae87037″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”kultura”,”description”:”A színész hosszú posztban, „kétségbeesett magyar állampolgárként” írt Ukrajna megtámadásáról, és arról, Orbánnak be kell látnia a tévedését, amiért Putyinnal „barátkozott”.”,”shortLead”:”A színész hosszú posztban, „kétségbeesett magyar állampolgárként” írt Ukrajna megtámadásáról, és arról, Orbánnak be…”,”id”:”20220225_Alfoldi_Robert_Orban_es_Putyin_kapcsolatarol_Most_tokos_ferfikent_kell_viselkedni”,”image”:”https://api.hvg.hu/Img/ffdb5e3a-e632-4abc-b367-3d9b3bb5573b/790b37b5-b47b-4d73-95f2-ce507ae87037.jpg”,”index”:0,”item”:”a4cbb02a-7e01-4099-b2e3-18346c6802eb”,”keywords”:null,”link”:”/kultura/20220225_Alfoldi_Robert_Orban_es_Putyin_kapcsolatarol_Most_tokos_ferfikent_kell_viselkedni”,”timestamp”:”2022. február. 25. 11:11″,”title”:”Alföldi Róbert Orbán és Putyin kapcsolatáról: „Most tökös férfiként kell viselkedni””,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”5cfca2bc-27a9-4821-a727-15166360e243″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”tudomany”,”description”:”Az orosz invázió miatt Ukrajnában kialakult helyzetre tekintettel segítséget ad a kint tartózkodó magyarországi ügyfeleknek a két nagy szolgáltató.”,”shortLead”:”Az orosz invázió miatt Ukrajnában kialakult helyzetre tekintettel segítséget ad a kint tartózkodó magyarországi…”,”id”:”20220224_ukrajna_roaming_telekom_vodafone_telenor_yettel”,”image”:”https://api.hvg.hu/Img/ffdb5e3a-e632-4abc-b367-3d9b3bb5573b/5cfca2bc-27a9-4821-a727-15166360e243.jpg”,”index”:0,”item”:”591bdcd1-bea2-48eb-9a91-e487c3f808d7″,”keywords”:null,”link”:”/tudomany/20220224_ukrajna_roaming_telekom_vodafone_telenor_yettel”,”timestamp”:”2022. február. 24. 13:51″,”title”:”Ukrán helyzet: eltörli a roamingdíjakat a Telekom és a Vodafone [frissítve: Telenor]”,” trackingCode “:” Related “,” c_isbrandchannel “: false,” c_isbrandcontent “: false,” c_isbrandcontorbrandstory “: false,” c_isbranded “: false,” c_ishvg360, “c_art article” “00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000”, “c_partnertag”: null}, {“available”: true, “c_guid”: “09c8842a-dd9b-4991-8faf-6def” 1afc_8auedthvor “.”, “Type”: “Sekato”, “Description”: “This martini-themed race car takes us straight to the early 90’s.”, “Short Lead”: “This martini-themed race car flies us straight back to the early 90’s.” , “id”: “20220226_olasz_idogep_uj_gazdara_var_egy_legendas_lancia_delta_hf_raliauto”, “https://api.hvg.hu/Img/ffdb53: 0,” item “: b4449-79 : Null, “link”: “/ cegauto / 20220226_olasz_idogep_uj_gazdara:” 2 timestgazd2 “. Polgári engedetlenség Szegeden is: kiálltak a tanárok mellett
Csaknem ötszáz volt diák állt ki felfüggesztett tanáraik mellett egy szegedi elit gimnáziumban. Macron felhívta Putyint
Az első nyugati politikus, aki felvette a kapcsolatot az orosz vezetővel az Ukrajna elleni invázió kezdete óta, a francia elnök volt. Harcok Harkovban, Mariupolban és Csernyivciben – videó
A Grad sorozatvetőket és tankokat vesztettek az oroszok. Ukrajna sürgeti Ankarát, hogy ne engedje át az orosz hadihajókat a Boszporuszon és a Dardanellákon
Az ukránok azt akarják, hogy a törökök zárják le a Fekete-tengert a Földközi-tengerrel összekötő szorosokat az orosz hajók előtt.

Áder János határozottan elítéli az orosz támadást
Az államfő azt mondta: Oroszország megsértette Ukrajna szuverenitását és területi integritását.
The siege of the Ukrainian capital, fierce fighting in the south – Friday Top Stories here
Zhelensky as Hitler, peaceful Russians, Ukraine threaten world war
Russia invaded Ukraine and ordered a general mobilization