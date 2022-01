The Tu-160 supersonic strategic bomb launcher is designed to destroy long-range nuclear and conventional targets. The Tu-160 is the largest supersonic aircraft in military aviation history.

The all-new Tu-160M ​​Russian supersonic military-to-air missile has developed its first aircraft, state-owned Rostek news service reported on Wednesday.

The plane took off from the airport of the Dupolev airline in Kazan, part of the United Aircraft Manufacturing Company (OAK) in Rostachi. The flight took place at an altitude of 600 meters and lasted about 30 minutes. Tupolev’s test pilots maneuvered to check the aircraft’s stability and control. Pilot Victor Minaskin, the factory’s chief pilot, said the plane was “fantastic”.

OAK CEO Yuri Sliuser said the proportion of upgraded systems and equipment in the Tu-160M ​​missile carrier reaches 80 percent. Slyuszar called the aircraft one of the largest projects in Russian aircraft production, the implementation of which required not only the modernization of production facilities, but also the “creation of a fundamentally new digital environment”. Many aeronautical design offices are involved in the production of digital documents. “The main significance of today’s event is that the new machine has been completely redesigned from scratch,” he added.

Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Gyenis Manturov said the Tu-160 could become a carrier of new types of weapons, including test weapons, in the future. According to the head of the ministry, the entire production cycle of the rocket carrier has been restored, but is already in the M version. The aircraft received upgraded engines, upgraded control systems, navigation systems and weapons control systems.

In 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin decided on a plan to recreate the modernized Tu-160s (known as NATO blackjack) aircraft with a distinct wing geometry known as the white swan. As a result, their design documents have been fully digitized, vacuum welding technology for titanium products has been restored, production of aircraft airframes has resumed, and new collaborations have been established from the metallurgical, aerospace, mechanical engineering and advanced industrial companies. Instrumentation.

Although 100 such aircraft were originally planned to be built, only 42 of them were completed between 1981 and 1996. The Russian Air Force has 16 older models in 2018 and plans to buy at least ten Tu-160Ms later.