On Tuesday, the Russians again shelled port cities in Ukraine, in violation of a Russian-Ukrainian agreement on grain supplies. They announced their departure from the International Space Station. Meanwhile, Ukraine bought more Western weapons, and Zelensky was honored by Boris Johnson.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action”. Fighting has raged for weeks, and Russian forces have killed thousands of civilians. We report all developments in our series of articles.

Tuesday, the 152nd day of the Russian-Ukrainian war, again A Russian missile struck Odesa, then the port of Mykolaiv – despite the signed Russian-Ukrainian agreement on grain exports – Moldova expressed its concernsHe himself might become a Russian target.

The Russians say so Polish mercenaries were killed Missiles and an artillery unit of the 59th Ukrainian mechanized rifle brigade were destroyed in the Donetsk region.

However, the strength of the Ukrainian military is further boosted by Western arms exports. They arrived on Tuesday First British and German anti-aircraft missile systems, Stormer HVM from the British, armored anti-aircraft systems from the Germans.

On the diplomatic level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the announcement Tuesday. They are willing to negotiate to end the war, but this is opposed and blocked by Kiev’s Western allies. During the European Union He extended it Economic sanctions against Russia.

This includes the fact that the impact of war can now be felt directly in space: Russia declared They leave the International Space StationAnd they want to create their own.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian presidential couple received special attention in several ways: Olena Zelenska The Vogue It was on the first pageHe then declared that they would win the war, and that Volodymyr Zelensky would win Churchill Award From Boris Johnson.

In Hungary, at that time, the Security CouncilIt is chaired by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and its task will be to manage, among other things, the economic crisis resulting from war and migration pressure.