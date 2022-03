Many European populist politicians have backed Putin’s policy of splitting the EU, perhaps with the greatest damage caused by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. .

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has ordered a “special military operation” on the Donetsk Basin in eastern Ukraine. The Russian army began to attack from all sides, and a panic developed in Ukraine. Our correspondents report the situation from the scene.

“Look what Putin’s friend did!” Matteo Salvini, mayor of Przemysl, cried, pointing to refugees from Ukraine. The Italian far-right leader has previously enjoyed the support of Vladimir Putin and has resolutely attacked the EU in response. However, he now felt the need to express his solidarity with the refugees coming from Ukraine. The paradox of the rule is that Italy has become famous for criticizing its populist immigration.

In France, in particular, Marine Le Pen enjoyed the support of the Russian president. The 2017 presidential election campaign was backed by a Russian bank. This year, the MKB lent more than 10 million euros to Marine Le Pen’s far-right party, which was welcomed by Prime Minister Victor Orban in Budapest.

Marine Le Pen condemned the occupation of Ukraine as “a violation of international law and a completely unsafe move.”

Victor Orban was forced to condemn “Russia’s armed occupation” and allowed NATO troops and weapons to move through Hungary, although no weapons could be brought directly into Ukraine. CNN.

“Putin’s goal was to find politicians in the EU who support his radical views and moves. In this way, it can separate the EU, the European Parliament and the Council. ” CNNFormer Prime Minister of Lithuania Andreas Kupilius is currently a Member of the European Parliament.

Germany’s far right, the Alternative for Deutschland, condemns the war, but not Putin’s policy. Gunnar Beck, a member of the AfD MEP, said “Western countries are often hypocritical when criticizing Putin’s policies. According to him, Putin represents Russia’s “tradition and values.”

Putin’s goal was to undermine European unity

According to the leader of the People’s Party of the European Parliament, Putin has been consciously weakening European unity for years. “Putin represented different values ​​from us and sought to create uncertainty within us. The Kremlin deliberately misinformed and sought to deepen the divisions within communities,” Roberto Metzola stressed, adding that “war has changed everything, for a long time.”

Katalin Cseh, an MEP member, spoke out CNNVictor Orban should dance the rope dance during the election campaign because he has been telling his conservative mainstream voters for years that “the EU is an enemy and Putin is a great man.”

Putin’s invasion may have already cost Victor Orban a lot in the EU The person is non-grata There will be many places – writes CNNIt forgets that even after Putin’s invasion, the French president and the German president held talks with the Russian president.

