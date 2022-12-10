World: Putin outlines possible path to end war

According to the Russian president, the “special military operation” is proceeding according to plan.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action”. Fighting has been ongoing since February, with Russian forces killing thousands of civilians. We report all developments in our series of articles.

There was also part of Vladimir Putin’s press conference in Bishkek on Friday, where the Russian president raised the possibility of ending the war against Ukraine, albeit in broad terms and vagueness. “Yes, the contract process will be difficult and will take some time. But one way or another, all participants in the process must agree with the facts emerging on the ground,” Putin said in Bishkek.

At a press conference in Kyrgyzstan, Putin insisted that the “special military operation” was proceeding according to plan.

However, a few days ago, he prepared the Russians for a protracted war in Ukraine. The war is already dragging on longer than Russian commanders originally expected to last only a few weeks. It is now in its tenth month and Russia has had to post losses for months.

A few days ago, Putin, with what appeared to be champagne in hand, attacked Russian troops’ attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure as darkness and winter set in.







