11 NATO member states are participating in the program, which will initially take place in Denmark and later in Romania at a training center established for this purpose.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action.” The fighting has been going on since February 2022, with the West making it difficult for the Russians to advance with warships and economic sanctions. We report all developments in our series of articles.

11 NATO nations pledged on Tuesday to train Ukrainian pilots to fly US F-16 fighter jets, a significant step toward a future transfer of modern military aircraft to Kiev. Politics.

Pilots will first be trained in Denmark until the center is set up in Romania. According to Denmark and the Netherlands, which are leading the mission, the first group of pilots will complete their training early next year.

Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden and the UK are also participating in the event.

“The alliance is engaged in training. This is the action we are taking today,” Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said at a NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital.

So far, no country has offered to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, but Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznyikov is “absolutely sure” that this is just the beginning. “We started with F-16s, but we can get many more fighters – in other types,” he said when asked if Eurofighter Typhoon fighters would be Ukraine’s next request from European allies.

US President Joe Biden told allies in May that he would support an international alliance to train Ukrainian pilots to fly Western fighter jets, ending long-standing opposition to the Ukrainian demand. Washington has repeatedly come under fire for delaying Kiev’s requests for advanced weapons, which critics say is unnecessarily prolonging the war.