The former state bodyguard was about to leave for Riyadh.

One of the killers of Saudi journalist Jamal Hasokiji (pictured) was arrested as he was about to board a flight to Riyadh on Tuesday at Charles de Gaulle Airport. BBC.

Khalid al-Otaibi was one of 26 Saudi nationals deported by a Turkish journalist. Murder Because. According to the French RTL, the 33-year-old former Saudi bodyguard traveled in his own name and was remanded in judicial custody.

Jamal Hashokjit, one of the critics of the Saudi government, may have been sentenced by a Saudi faction on October 2, 2018. He killed him Atrocities at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The US CIA, Western governments and Turkey also believe that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have ordered the journalist missing.