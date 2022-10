A coup attempt is taking place in Moscow, and elite units of Russian law enforcement forces in the capital have begun detaining top military leaders and senior officers of the National Guard – this is what is circulating on the Twitter microblog. The veracity of the news is strongly questioned by the fact that the rumors may have originated from Anton Zherashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action.” Fighting has been ongoing since February, with Russian forces killing thousands of civilians. We report all developments in our series of articles.

Some roads leading out of the city were closed and entrances and exits to several military facilities were blocked, according to the records, which partly refer to information from the Ukrainian secret service. Meanwhile, you can find many posts, based on which the Russian capital lives its normal life, and there are no more than average policemen on the streets.

It’s also worth noting that independent Russian news sources have not yet reported on the alleged attempted takeover. At the same time, commentators voicing their doubts about the coup are stressing the development, which says Moscow will no longer be surprised if Russian President Vladimir Putin is tried to be forcibly removed from power.

News of the alleged coup emerged in 2014 on the day a massive explosion severely damaged the massive Kerch Bridge connecting Russia and Crimea, which was annexed from Ukraine.