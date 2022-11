The meeting comes at an all-time low in US-China relations, and the meeting is unlikely to end with a joint statement.

A meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday is expected to last only a few hours, but that could turn into months or even years as the world’s biggest economies grow increasingly hostile towards each other, he writes. The CNN.

The hours of talks at the G-20 meeting are a fraction of the time the two have spent together since 2011. Biden said he spent more than 70 hours with Xi as vice president and traveled 17,000 miles (about 27,000 km) with Xi in China and the United States — both exaggerations, but a reflection of what is now a very important relationship. Planet.

After nearly two years by phone and video conference, Biden hopes he can face the Chinese leader again and produce a decision of more strategic value, even if the chances of striking a deal with concrete, concrete elements are slim.

It’s not uncommon for Biden to emphasize how long he’s known the person he’s negotiating with, but despite all the occasions they’ve met as vice presidents, their meeting on Monday marks a spectacular low point in U.S.-China relations.

Relations quickly deteriorated amid economic disputes and an increasingly militarized stance on Taiwan. Tensions have reduced cooperation in areas where the two countries once had common interests, such as combating climate change and curbing North Korea’s nuclear program.

In a national security strategy document released last month, Biden called China “America’s most persistent geopolitical challenge” for the first time, writing that it is “a single competitor intent on reshaping the international order and increasingly, both economically and diplomatically.” With military and technological power to achieve this goal.

US officials have no expectation that having Biden and Xi in the same room will solve any problems. Also, they don’t see much chance of the event ending with a joint statement.

The meeting’s arrangement required U.S. and Chinese officials to restore communication channels blocked by Beijing in anger over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.