The football hooligan training took place in Turkey, and the youngsters were waited on by border guards and the press at the Moldovan airport.

More than 80 Moldovan youths have traveled to Turkey to train as football hooligans, writes one of the country’s main pro-Russian forces, the party known as “Șor” after its president. TranstelexRefers to the Moldovan news portal Jurnal.md.

According to the portal, young people in Turkey received special training on how to create disorder during the months-long demonstrations in the country’s capital Chisinau. According to Jurnal.md’s sources, during the training, they learned tactics to break the police cordon and throw stones and smoke bombs.

It is certified Disruptors They returned to the Eastern European country on Monday, and border guards subjected them to a thorough search at the airport. However, not only them, but also the Moldovan press was ready for those who came, they did not want to answer questions, many wanted to hide their faces, but there was also one who knocked the phone out of the reporter’s hand. He wanted to ask him.

The region of the former Soviet republic beyond Transnistria is ruled by pro-Russian separatists, and Russian soldiers are stationed on its border. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Moldova has increasingly feared that Russia wants to destabilize the country.

In February, according to Moldovan President Mia Sandu, there was news that Moscow was preparing a coup against them. Since then, the president of the republic has repeatedly warned the international community that Moscow wants to overthrow the government of Moldova by subversives, so that the country will come under Russian influence.

At that time, the President said: Intelligence sources were aware of the planned activities of army-trained saboteurs, who participated in civilian clothes and attacked government buildings, including hostages. The Prime Minister of the country resigned not long ago and a new Prime Minister was appointed from the ranks of National Security, which we have written extensively here.

Moldova, with a population of 3.2 million, gained EU candidate status last June — a move Moscow’s absolute goal is to block access to, according to the country’s leadership. This was written in early March Welt am Sonntag Citing EU diplomats, the German newspaper said the EU would support Moldova in building an efficient defense sector and therefore send administrative staff to the country as part of a new civilian mission in early summer.

A week after the president’s announcement, Russian President Vladimir Putin revoked the decree recognizing Moldova’s sovereignty.

As of writing, Wizz Air will not fly to the country from mid-March: currently the risk in the country’s airspace has increased, but is not threatening.