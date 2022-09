According to Ukrainian civil servants, there are not enough soldiers registered in Russia, which is why they are withdrawing their forces from Syria.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action”. Fighting has been ongoing since February, with Russian forces killing thousands of civilians. We report all developments in our series of articles.

The Ukrainian Army General Staff wrote in its situation report Tuesday evening that units of the 217th Parachute Brigade would be withdrawn from Syria and returned to Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian sources, the decision was taken by the Russian military-political leadership due to the failure of mobilization necessary for military operations in Ukraine.

According to the military headquarters in Kyiv, the bodies of Russian soldiers from the southern Kherson region were transferred to the Donetsk region in two trucks, while medical facilities in the eastern Ukrainian city of Horlivka were filled with seriously wounded Russian soldiers.

According to a statement from the General Staff, Russian forces launched seven missile and twenty air strikes on Tuesday, and fired more than 15 rounds from multiple rocket launchers at Ukrainian military and civilian targets. They tried to destroy the dam of Becheny Reservoir in Kharkiv County, but did not succeed. As a result of the Russian attacks, more than twenty settlements were damaged, including Sloviansk, Sivarsk, Soledar, Bahmut, Vuhlader in Donetsk County, Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk County, and Oksakiv in Mykolayiv County.

Kharkiv County Governor Ole Sinyehubov announced on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces had opened fire on the village of Hryzivka in the region. As a result of the attack, two people died and nine others, including four children, were injured.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter jet in the Kherson region and an Iranian Sahed-136 kamikaze drone in the Mykolaiv region.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian parliament passed the first reading of a bill to increase the border area between Russia and Belarus to two kilometers. The assembly also approved a proposal to allow those with at least three children under the age of 18 to retire from military service.