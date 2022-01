Kim Jong Un announced at a meeting of the Central Committee of the Korean Labor Party that the crisis-ridden economy in North Korea will be a priority in 2022. The country is struggling with food shortages with the news at the beginning of the year that people in the country are starving.

Kim Jong Un acknowledges that a difficult situation has now arisen and has made it an important task to make serious progress in solving people’s food, clothing and housing problems – The BBC writes.

The fight against the epidemic is another important goal, and emergency epidemic prevention is one of the most important tasks of the state. He also spoke of Pyongyang further strengthening its defense capabilities due to the increasingly unstable military environment on the Korean Peninsula.