The Chechen warlord was so desperate he reportedly contacted Ukrainian intelligence to help find his “beloved brother”.

A high-ranking Chechen general in Ukraine and a member of the Russian parliament has reportedly been wounded, though his colleagues say he is alive and well. BBC. Adam Telemhanov, a close ally of the popular Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who initially said Telemhanov was “impregnable”.

Kadyrov later turned to Ukrainian intelligence for help “finding my dear brother”. In 2022, the missing representative commanded Chechen troops during the siege of Mariupol.

Earlier this week, Telemkhanov met with the head of the Belgorod region on the Russian border and pledged to help defend the region from attack. Belgorod has been the target of several attacks from Ukraine in recent weeks.

However, by Wednesday, the whereabouts of the soldier-turned-politician could not be ascertained. Russia’s official military TV channel Zvezda, citing information from the lower house of the Russian parliament, reported that Telemkhanov was “alive, but wounded.”

Zvesta also tried to deny reports on social media that Telemkhanov had been killed. Ukrainian sources refer to an unconfirmed attack on the Chechen Akhmat paramilitary organization that hit the group in the coastal city of Primorsk in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, far from the front lines.

Ramzan Kadyrov offered a huge reward to anyone who could help find his “beloved brother,” but then something had to happen, because suddenly everyone’s communication about Telemkhano changed. For example, Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin announced that he had spoken with Telemkhano, saying that he was “alive and well,” and Kadyrov also began making strange statements, accusing Ukrainians of lying. Not even an injury.