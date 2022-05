According to the Chechen leader, “they can show what they can do in 6 seconds.”

After Ukraine, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov will also capture Poland, although the former failed.

Nexta shared a video on Wednesday night Kadyrov, in which he says:

Ukraine is a closed case, Poland is already interested. After Ukraine, if the order is received, we will show you what we can do in 6 seconds.

Sympathy for Putin and the Russian side fighting in the war in Ukraine, Although he is an actor Kadyrov called for this by withdrawing Poland’s weapons “from their mercenaries.”

By the way, Kadirov already pointed out To Poland he is very angry: then Tensions between Poland and the Russian ambassador to Warsaw remain unresolved In between, he said, “it can not be left without a word.”