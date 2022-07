08

On Monday, 5,762 people entered Hungary at the Ukrainian-Hungarian border section, and 4,658 of those who entered the Romanian-Hungarian border declared that they came from Ukraine, the National Police Headquarters announced on Tuesday.

Police issued temporary residence certificates valid for 30 days to 221 of those admitted. To get the final documents, they have to go to the office of the National Directorate of Eligible Immigration according to their place of residence.

27 people – including 10 children – fled the war in Ukraine and arrived in Budapest by train.