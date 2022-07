07

56



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with the permanent representatives of Arab League member states and promised officials that a “new era” was about to begin.

We are at the beginning of a new era, moving towards true multilateralism, not what the West is trying to impose.

Lavrov said, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Lavrov was first received by President Abdel-Fattah Sissi on Sunday, and later in the day he also held talks with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Keit. After Cairo, he will visit Uganda, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. (Guardian)