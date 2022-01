Gioacchino Camino, who had been in hiding for twenty years, was arrested by Italian police in a riot in Spain.

After two years of investigation, Italian police have arrested a 20-year-old fugitive, Gioccino Camino, 61, who was living under a false name in a town near Madrid, one of the investigators said. To Reuters On Wednesday.

After police saw Street View on Google Maps Processor, a man standing in front of a grocery store that looked like a comedian who had fled for 20 years began a serious investigation.

Camino is a member of the Sicilian mafia group Stida and escaped from a Roman prison in 2002. He was sentenced to one year in prison in his absence for a previous murder. Nicola Aldero, deputy commander of the Italian anti-mafia police force, said Camino was being held in Spain and could be flown to Italy by the end of February.