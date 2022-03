09

47



Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olga Stefanis According to the information provided The Russians shoot from the Mariupol hospital, which is occupied and practically holding 500 people hostage. According to the politician, the humanitarian walkway that opened two days ago in the besieged city is being threatened by the Russian military. On Wednesday, efforts will be made to re-guarantee the escape route.

So far, about 20,000 civilians have been able to get out of Mariupol by car, and people living there are suffering from a lack of food and water, and the heat has stopped.