The death toll from an accident on a frozen lake in Solihull, central England, has risen to four, local police said on Wednesday evening.

Authorities say the six-year-old boy died at the hospital.

The accident took place on Sunday afternoon. Many stepped onto the ice of Babb’s Mill, a man-made lake, which failed to hold them and broke beneath them. So far, three deaths have been reportedA boy of about 8-, 10- and 11-years-old.

In Great Britain, winter began with unusually cold weather: minus 5-10 degrees were measured across the country – even in and around London in the southeast of England – and in the cold, snow began to form. Small lakes at many places.

The accident caused a national shock. Initially, police could not rule out the possibility that there might be more victims in the lake, so they combed the bottom with divers in an operation that lasted several days. Meanwhile, police said the search was called off.