Insight into what awaits the Muslim minority in China’s Xinjiang province, after months of authentication missions, was hacked by Chinese police data and sent to a panel of international journalists.

The collection of data extracted from the provincial police database by unknown hackers and sent to a group of international journalists provides more comprehensive and shocking evidence of the Xinjiang re-education camps than ever before. The files have been approved by the press staff for several months, including the participants The BBC has also published an article on this.

For years, there have been rumors of China’s brutal persecution of Muslim minorities, including large numbers of Uyghurs in Xinjiang. There are also reports of refugees from labor and re-education camps, but China denies that minorities will be forcibly abducted and re-educated.

The Xinjiang Police Files After the collection of baptized data, it is even more difficult to accept the official Chinese position. The data show more details than ever before about the “re-training” of deported Turkish minorities. According to China, the camps set up across the province since 2017 are just “schools”, but hacked photos, patrols and many other information contradict this. These documents provide strong evidence that, according to the BBC, there is some impediment to the release of Uyghur identities, and that the head of state of China, Xin Qing, has all sorts of threads.

The files contain more than 5,000 police photos taken by Uyghurs between January and June 2018, proving that nearly 3,000 of them have been detained. The database also includes photos taken especially at re-education camps. In some of these places the police stand with rubber bands next to the Uyghurs. The youngest was a 15-year-old Uyghur woman, convicted of retrial, and the senior was a 73-year-old woman.

The database includes tens of thousands of documents, photos, internal police guides, speeches by senior officers, information on the detention of more than 20,000 Uyghurs, and fire orders issued to those trying to escape from the camps. Armed guards are on duty at each camp, and snipers are guarding the watchtowers. Between companies, “students” are blindfolded and handcuffed. In the same way, the data show that they are even taken to the hospital.

Documentary report on arbitrary and cruel punishments given by the police to the police. Many of them were taken away only because they carried away the usual outward signs of their faith in Islam or returned to China from countries with an Islamic majority. According to one document, a mother’s son was branded a “strong believer” for not drinking or smoking. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on terrorism charges. The mother has also been placed on a private list that collects relatives of those convicted of terrorism.

The hackers shared the extracted data with Adrian Jensel, director of the Chinese section of the US-based trust in memory of victims of communism, who passed it on to reporters. But the foundation is the same You have shared the documents on a separate page, you can browse them here.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Ji issued a statement on Tuesday as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet arrived in China on a six-day visit. Wang Ji said he hoped the visit would clarify China’s “misinformation about black mail.” He noted that the UN has already accused China of imprisoning one million Uyghurs in political re-education camps in 2018 against its will.