Prime Minister Sanna Marin has said she is ready to support sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and its European allies in the event of an attack on Ukraine.

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday that Finland would support sanctions against Russia in the event of an attack on Ukraine, but would not join NATO. The Reuters He said sanctions were particularly severe and would have a very severe impact.

The northern country borders Russia 1,340 kilometers, and their general history can not be called a rift, let alone the old Russian Empire or later Finno-Soviet relations.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden called on Finnish President Saul Ninisto to discuss Finland’s close security ties with the United States and NATO, based on Biden’s official statement. Although Marin did not reveal much about the investigation, he believes other countries appreciate the fact that the Finns have been able to maintain a “working” relationship with Russia for a long time. The Prime Minister also stressed the fact that Finland has a one-day right to make Internet decisions in NATO. “Neither Russia nor anyone else can harm us,” he said.