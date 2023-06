Kiev will try to regain access to the Sea of ​​Azov, splitting Russian forces occupying the region. The Ukrainian army is probing Russian positions at several points on the front line, looking for weak points.

As fighting rages in southern Ukraine, Russian officials and military bloggers say the Ukrainian military has launched offensives against occupation forces in the key Zaporizhia region. BBC.

Military bloggers write that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance south of the city of Orihiv for a second night. On Thursday, several Russian military bloggers reported an increase in Ukrainian attacks in the Zaporizhia region on Wednesday night. They know: tanks are attacking Russian positions, artillery fire continues. “I think we can now talk about the beginning of the offensive that Ukraine has announced for so long. There has been no such movement at the front for a long time. Not from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Although now. Good luck to everyone,” one of them wrote at the time.

According to a senior Ukrainian defense official, the enemy “On active defense”. According to many military experts, Zaporizhia will be at the heart of Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive.

Kiev will try to regain access to the Sea of ​​Azov, splitting Russian forces occupying the region. Ukraine had been planning the counterattack for months, but wanted to allow as much time as possible to train its troops and acquire modern military equipment from Western allies.

The leadership in Kiev deliberately did not talk much about war plans, for example, they did not announce the start of a counteroffensive. However, now the Ukrainian army is probing Russian positions in several places on the front line, looking for weak points in the defense.

Meanwhile, Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians continue. Overnight, Russian forces launched more cruise missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities, with falling debris killing at least one person in Zhytomyr, west of the capital Kiev.