According to Ukrainian press reports, one may have committed suicide on terror charges.

“An extraordinary event took place at the Shevchenkivsky District Court in Kyiv. The police received information about the explosion,” Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klimenko announced on Wednesday.

Ukrainian police said special forces had been mobilized and firefighters and detectives were deployed along with search dogs to investigate the incident. The court building was cordoned off and five ambulances and fire brigades rushed to the scene.

According to a report by the Ukrainian news website Starana, it may be an escape attempt by a suspect who was brought to court for a terrorist act in 2015. The news portal has learned that the man, Ihor Humenjuk, grabbed the gun of one of the guards, took two security guards hostage, locked himself in the building’s restroom with him and detonated the bomb. The news portal later clarified its earlier information, citing its own sources, that there were no hostages and that the suspect had committed suicide.

It is not yet known how the man got hold of the explosives.

According to Starana, Ihor Humenyuk was a member of the Ukrainian Nationalist Organization who threw grenades at members of the National Guard during riots at the Ukrainian parliament building in August 2015.