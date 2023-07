At the end of the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Turkish president said he wanted the process to end as soon as possible.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday that he will present Ankara’s accession approval to Sweden’s NATO Ankara Assembly at the start of the parliament’s autumn session.

At a press conference at the end of a two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, Erdogan announced that he had held talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristerson in Vilnius on Monday evening ahead of the meeting. According to a new agreement, Sweden will actively support the renewal of the customs union and the issue of Schengen visa exemption, in addition to the Turkish expectations of counter-terrorism measures already developed in connection with Turkey’s entry into the EU.

Stoltenberg announced after Monday evening’s meeting that the Turkish president had agreed to send Sweden’s accession protocol to the Turkish parliament as soon as possible and would work closely with the organization for approval. The Turkish Parliament begins its autumn session on October 1 every year. On Monday morning, Erdogan made his unexpected demand that his country approve Sweden’s NATO accession if the EU resumes accession talks with Turkey.

At a press conference in Vilnius on Wednesday, the Turkish head of state stressed that he hoped to see concrete steps from Stockholm regarding the new Turkish-Swedish agreement reached on Monday.

At the same time, Erdogan indicated that he believed that recognizing Sweden’s NATO membership would be a priority at the start of the parliament’s fall session. – We want this process to end as soon as possible – he added.

It submitted an application to join NATO in May last year, along with Sweden and neighboring Finland. In order for both states to become members of the organization, all 30 member states of NATO must accept and ratify the organization’s expansion. For Finland, this already happened in the spring.

Regarding the Nordic country’s NATO accession, Ankara has so far said it does not support the country’s accession until Stockholm takes more decisive action against terrorism, particularly members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization living there. . Turkey is also demanding the extradition of several PKK members.

Since 1984, the PKK has waged an armed insurgency for the independence of the local Kurdish minority in southeastern Turkey. Tens of thousands of people lost their lives in the decades-long conflict.