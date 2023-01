Since the beginning of December, according to the Chinese, nearly 60,000 people have died from the virus infection, while only 5,000 people were said to have been infected since the outbreak of the epidemic.

The death toll has skyrocketed since China stopped playing tricks with Covid data. Reuters From his statement. So far, China has linked deaths only to infections caused by respiratory arrest caused by the virus. As a result, Beijing was able to say that more than 5,000 people have died from the disease since the epidemic broke out. Over the past month, authorities have recorded 5 or fewer Covid-related deaths per day, one of the lowest death rates in the world. Also, it was hard to reconcile with the images circulating on social media of the dead lying in beds in overcrowded hospitals.

Earlier, the WHO expressed its suspicions that China is admitting deaths significantly lower than the number of victims the virus actually claims in the country. China’s response is that it differentiates between respiratory arrest caused by the virus and other deaths from other diseases in which patients suffer.

Beijing’s latest announcement showed nearly 60,000 (59,938) deaths related to the epidemic between December 8 and January 12, of which 5,503 were classified as Covid-infected by previous standards, while 54,435 had other illnesses. The average age of the deceased was 80.3 years.