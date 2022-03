The guest of honor at the talk show host Putinist Vladimir Solovyo spoke for himself about the fact that the Poles are behaving very bravely.

Vladimir Putin launched a so-called “special military operation” against Ukraine. The fighting has been going on for weeks, with Russian forces ending the lives of thousands of civilians. We report all progress on our series.

As the critical media against the Russian leadership is being punished one after another across Russia, war propaganda is rampant in the state media. Sky News An article about this a Telex.hu.

This portal deals with the speech of ultraputinist Vladimir Solovyo, where a guest chicks himself by a nuclear attack. As he said, if NATO dares to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, it must launch a nuclear attack.

Dear Poles, there will be nothing in your Warsaw in 30 seconds! ”

Said the guest.

When I say Putin will not stand in Ukraine, I mean that. The state-of-the-art Russian television program in prime time threatens a possible nuclear attack on Europe, the Russian invasion of Poland and Lithuania, and the march to Kaliningrad, Germany and the Baltic states. Act now # Stop Russia. pic.twitter.com/yq1CtZP2WS – Maria Avdiva (maria_avdv) March 22, 2022

He also spoke about the legality of creating a land corridor between Kaliningrad and other parts of Russia. He said Poland and Lithuania were very brave “even though they did not know it could be treated more easily”.