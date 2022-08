The most important news of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict was an explosion in Moscow, in which the daughter of the ideologist of the Russian president, Alexander Dugin, died. Fierce fighting took place on the battlefield at Tombass, Odessa was hit by rockets, and Albania captured Russian spies. Summary.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action.” Fighting has been ongoing since February, with Russian forces killing thousands of civilians. We report all developments in our series of articles.

Probably An assassination attempt in Moscow Sunday was the most significant event of the Russian-Ukrainian war, even if the massacre took place the night before. The victim, Darya Dukina, is a big supporter of Russia’s war policy, along with her father, Alexander Dugin, an ideologue of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his daughter.

The identity of the culprits is not clear. Ukraine denies itThe president’s adviser spoke about karmic fate and internal Russian power struggles, while a former Russian member of parliament says: It was done by Russian partisans.

The Russians are constantly on the battlefield attacked Harkiwot, to Odessa Rockets were launchedand in the Donbas region Fierce fights They went. According to the Russians, they have destroyed an important warehouse and have already fired three hypersonic missiles at Ukrainian targets.

According to Ukrainians, already 45,000 will cost more Among the number of Russian soldiers who died in the war and Russian missiles Only one in twenty Attacking a military target.

At the level of statements: President Zelensky He fears a brutal Russian move Before Ukraine’s national holiday, a strict member of the Russian FSB Criticized severely Kremlin’s War Approach

The spy game continued in Albania Russian spies were involved.