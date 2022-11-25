World Cup tiebreakers, progression scenarios and group standings

Comment on this story Suspension

Such as World Cup 32 teams They completed the second Group role gamesProgress scenarios will begin to emerge. Two teams from all eight groups advance and are then placed into the 16-team knockout bracket that will determine the entrants to the December 18 final. Here’s how teams are arranged in groups, as shown by FIFA World Cup 2022 Regulations:

1. Most points from three group matches (each team gets three points for a win and one point for a draw).

2. Goal difference in all group matches.

3. Goals scored in all group matches.

What if two or more teams remain tied after that? We go to:

1. The highest number of points obtained in the group matches between the respective teams.

2. The goal difference of the group matches between the concerned teams.

3. The goals scored in the group matches between the concerned teams.

4. More points obtained for fair play conduct (yellow cards = minus -1; indirect red card, second yellow card result = minus -3, direct red card = minus -4, yellow card and direct red = Minus -5, with only one discount applied to a player in a single game).

And if, by some quirk, there is still a tie?

After that, the FIFA Organizing Committee will conduct a draw.

Group A standings and scenarios

Holland: The favorite of the group will advance to the knockout stages by winning or drawing against Qatar on Tuesday. If the Netherlands and Ecuador both win their final match, the Group A winner will be decided by tiebreaker, starting on goal difference, where the tie is currently held. If both games are tied on Tuesday, a goal-scoring tiebreaker will begin.

Ecuador: Like the Netherlands, Ecuador secured a place in the last 16 with a win or a draw on Tuesday, when they face Senegal.

Senegal: The African champions will advance to the Round of 16 by defeating Ecuador. It will be eliminated at a loss. Drawn against Ecuador, Senegal would need an unlikely Qatar win over the Netherlands to have any chance. Senegal could still win the group by beating Ecuador and drawing the Netherlands or losing to Qatar.

Qatar: The host country cannot qualify for the knockout round.

Group B standings and scenarios

England: The group favorite will advance to the knockout round with a win or a draw against Wales on Tuesday. England could still lead by losing to Wales, depending on the score and other outcomes. England would win the group by winning, or by a draw and a draw between Iran and the United States, among other scenarios. It is even possible for England to win the series by losing, depending on other results.

Iran: Iran will advance to the last 16 with a win over the United States on Tuesday, or a draw with the United States and an England win or a draw against Wales. Iran would win the group by winning and losing England or drawing against Wales. Iran will be eliminated at a loss to the United States. See also Phillies top Padres in NLCS Game 3, topping the series thanks to adventure game Jean Segura

United State: The Americans will advance to the Round of 16 by defeating Iran on Tuesday. They will be eliminated by losing or drawing with Iran. They could still win the group by beating Iran, although that would likely require England losing to Wales.

Wells: Wales will be eliminated by losing or drawing against England. For a realistic shot, the Welshman needs to beat England and end the match between Iran and the United States in a draw.

Group C standings and scenarios

