World Cup 2022 between England and France, start time, odds, lines: expert top picks, FIFA predictions, best bets

France Star of the tournament, however England You have stars all over the field, so it should be a big battle when the teams meet on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. France was led by star striker Kylian Mbappe, the tournament leader in terms of goals, while English star Harry Kane was more subdued. A little bit, but he was helping his teammates shine. Both teams reached the semi-finals in 2018, with France winning their second World Cup, while England lost in extra time to Croatia. France also won the 1998 World Cup, while England won one – in 1966. France won Group D, beating Poland 3-1 on Sunday, while England finished top of Group Two, with their only blemish a 0-0 draw with the USMNT. They qualified 3-0 against Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday.

England vs France Spread: France -0.5 (+150)

England vs France Over/Under: 2.5 goals

England-France money line: England +200, France +155, tie +200

England vs France to progress: France -133, England +100

ENG: Harry Kane He has seven World Cup goals in 10 matches

He has seven World Cup goals in 10 matches France: Kylian Mbappe has nine goals in 11 World Cup appearances

Why should you support France

Brazil’s national team has scored nine goals in four matches, and Kylian Mbappe has five of those goals to overtake Pele with the most goals in a World Cup final before the age of 24. Karim Benzema Getting out of the mix due to injury allowed the PSG player to come out. Mbappe has 19 goals and five assists in 20 total appearances for Paris Saint-Germain this season, and leads Ligue 1 with 12 goals and 58 shots in the league. Olivier Giroud He also had a chance in Benzema’s absence and scored three goals to overtake it Thierry Henry France’s all-time top scorer, with 52 goals.

Giroud scored twice in goal Australia In the opening match, Mbappe scored two goals in Sunday’s win. Antoine Griezmann He scored 42 goals for the national team, third all-time, and was a big part of the team’s breakthrough to find Mbappe in the open spaces. The versatile striker also plays a great role in disrupting the opposition in midfield. A goal keeper Hugo Lloris He is the veteran of the team and will become the all-time leader with his 143rd game on Saturday.

Why should you support England

The Three Lions started out with an emphatic 6-2 victory over Iran, then maybe they eased the gas a little bit vs. the USMNT. They have won both games since 3-0. Kane has scored a goal against Senegal and has three assists in the tournament. Bukayo Saka and and Marcus Rashford He has three goals each, and Phil FodenAnd the Jack Grealish He has also been part of a scoring explosion, as a linebacker Jude Bellingham He also scored in the opener, but he really opened his eyes with his energy and ability to disrupt and distribute in midfield. The 19-year-old has become a staple.

Premier League stars Mason MountAnd the Declan Rice And the Jordan Henderson Joined Borussia Dortmund The young man is in a stacked midfield. Three consecutive clean sheets for the team Jordan Pickford Tournament leader in that category. He is third in the NL with an 80.5 save percentage and has a 79.5 career mark with England. Harry Maguire He appears rejuvenated with the national team and wins balls in the middle. Defenders buddies John StonesAnd the Luke ShawAnd the Kyle Walker And the Kieran Trippier They are all very experienced in the back.

