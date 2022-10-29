World Championship Game 1: JT Realmuto’s Homer gives Velez his 10th win

If there was a way to beat the Astros, the Phillies followed a scheme presented by the Washington Nationals, the underdogs who defeated the Astros in the 2019 World Series by relying heavily on a handful of top bowlers. With their wicket crew not as deep as the Astros, the Phillies need to win matches that started with their aces, Aaron Nola and Zach Wheeler.

Although Nola conceded five runs over four and three innings, the Philadelphia attack weakened Astros ace Justin Verlander, who coughed five runs over five innings. By the time Nola and Verlander were out of the game, the score was even. This will then set the stage for the team coop battle and resolution.

The 19-win difference between the Astros’ 106 and the Phillies’ 87 wins is the second-largest disparity among World Championship opponents, topped only by the 23-win difference between the Chicago Cubs and White Sox in 1906. That year, he won the championship in six games.