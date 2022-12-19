World champion Tom Browning has died at the age of 62

Tom Browning, a one-time All-Star and 1990 World Series champion with Cincinnati RedsOn Monday, Kentucky authorities said, he died. He was 62 years old.

the Boone County Sheriff’s Office He said officers responded to a call to Browning’s home in Union after receiving a report of a man who was not breathing. Authorities said officers who responded identified the man as Browning. The retired pitcher was unresponsive on his couch inside the house.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said, “Deputies and EMS personnel attempted to take life-saving measures. However, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. Mr. Browning was pronounced dead at approximately 1:13 p.m..”

Authorities said no foul play was suspected.

The Reds confirmed Browning’s death as well.

“The entire Reds family is devastated and deeply saddened to hear of Tom Browning’s passing,” the team said. Affectionately referred to as ‘Mr. Perfect’, Tom was a true redhead after playing who made the Cincinnati area his home and remained highly involved within the organization.

“The Reds Hall of Famer touched fans’ hearts at team events, Reds Hall of Fame ceremonies and Reds Community Fun activities, and we join Reds Country in mourning the loss of one of our all-time greats, who created so many memories and magical moments for all of us. Our deepest condolences to Tom’s family at This difficult time.”

Browning was a ninth-round draft pick for the Reds in 1982 from Tennessee Wesleyan. He made his debut for the Reds in 1984 at the age of 24 and appeared in three games that season.

He started 38 games in 1985 and went 20-9 with a 3.55 ERA and 155 strikeouts. He finished second in voting for National League Rookie of the Year St. Louis Cardinals Outfielder Vince Coleman.

In 1988, Browning threw the 12th perfect game in MLB history – a 1-0 defeat of the Los Angeles Dodgers. No three balls were counted at any of the bats.

Browning was part of a tournament in 1990 that featured Jose Rijo, Jack Armstrong, and Danny Jackson along with “Nasty Boys” Rob Dibble and Randy Myers. He hit two goals in his only World Series start against the Oakland Athletics. The Reds swept the series.

Browning was an All-Star in 1991 — last year he started more than 30 games in a season. He led the league in runs earned (107) and home runs allowed (32). He ended his career in 1995 with the Kansas City Royals.

His son Logan has been working in the Boston Red Sox farm system through the 2019 season.