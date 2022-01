Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and former California governor were involved in a car crash in Los Angeles on Friday night. A spokesman for People magazine said he was not injured.

According to press reports, the 74-year-old Schwarzenegger drove red in his SUV and drove into a woman-driven car. “Well, now he only cares about the injured woman,” said a spokesman for Arnold Schwarzenegger. The crash happened at 4:35 pm on West Sunset Boulevard and Alanford Avenue, Los Angeles Police said in a statement.

“When West LA area police arrived at the scene, they found four vehicles involved,” police said. A woman was taken to hospital for abrasions on the head.