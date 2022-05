According to the British Ministry of Defense, Chechens stationed by Russia in Ukraine include private volunteers and members of the Chechen National Guard.

Thousands of Chechen militants are likely to fight alongside Russian forces in the besieged Mariupol region of Ukraine, according to British military intelligence on Wednesday. According to a London Defense Ministry report, the Russian military has been around Mariupol for ten weeks, but strong Ukrainian opposition is delaying full Russian control of the city, and the Russian military has suffered significant casualties.

According to the ministry, British military intelligence says Russia is deploying a significant number of “paramilitary forces” as part of efforts to break the Ukrainian opposition, and thousands of Chechens are likely to fight in these groups.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, Chechens stationed by Russia in Ukraine include private volunteers and members of the Chechen National Guard. According to an assessment of the situation by British military intelligence described on Wednesday, the latter’s key responsibilities include defending the regime of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadir. The report also says that Kadyrov has close, personal supervision over the establishment of secession in Ukraine.

Khadiro’s cousin, Adam Gailimhanov, is also believed to have been the commander of the Chechen guards’ battlefield in Mariupol. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Kailimhanov, a 52-year-old pro-government MP in Russia’s lower house of parliament, played a key role in the siege of the Azov steel plant in Mariupol. Title of Hero of Russia.

According to an assessment of the situation by British military intelligence described on Wednesday, the use of such “mixed” systems indicates that Russia has “significant resource problems” in Ukraine, and this may be one reason for the lack of a Russian command system. Uniform. The latter fact is also an impediment to Russian military operations, according to an intelligence resolution released by the London Defense Ministry. This is not the first time British military intelligence has established this.

Last weekend, the Ministry of Defense released an intelligence estimate that despite small initial improvements, Russia has not been able to occupy significant parts of Ukraine in the past month, while maintaining a high rate of “deaths”. The report made it possible that the Russian military may have lost a third of the ground forces deployed in the war against Ukraine in early February, and that Russian forces are increasingly being controlled by continued low morale.