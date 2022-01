According to Ben Wallace, the Russian move will revolve around the invasion of Ukraine.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace says Russia may release compromise or harmful information about its Western allies as part of a “multi-regional” operation around the invasion of Ukraine. Times.

Wallace said compromise is also on the deck. Compromise is a popular term in Russian intelligence for abbreviation, meaning abbreviation for compromise. A classic form of compromise called honeycomb, the intelligence employs a prostitute, keeps the target obscure, then documents what happened, and then uses it to extort money. It’s a good few degrees ugly VersionChild pornography is placed on the target computer and then the police are called.

Wallace cited a less slippery example than the one cited in the case of one of Emmanuel Macron’s right-wingers, accusing him of entering the computer system of Russia’s campaign staff in 2017 and spreading false information about the presidential candidate through the pro – Kremlin media.