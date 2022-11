Looks like he’s following in Donald Trump’s footsteps.

Brazil’s current president, Jair Bolsonaro, has filed a complaint with the electoral court seeking an “extraordinary audit” of the presidential election results, according to local news channel CNN Brazil.

The motion cites “irreparable irregularities” in electronic voting machines, which Bolsonaro says may have influenced the outcome. The Brazilian Federal Electoral Court (TSE) has yet to respond to related inquiries.

However, the TSE has previously confirmed Lula’s victory, and it has already been endorsed by several leading Brazilian politicians and Brazil’s international allies, including the United States.

Leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who won the presidential election, won 50.9 percent of the vote in the second round in late October, while Bolsonaro won 49.1 percent.

Bolsonaro is not the first president to cast doubt on the outcome of an election in the event of a defeat: Donald Trump has called it fraudulent after his defeat in 2020 and now after the midterm elections.