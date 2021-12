US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen has said the United States is deeply concerned about signs that Russia may be planning an aggression against Ukraine. The Reuters According to a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Riga on Wednesday, Blinken said Russia’s plans include Ukraine’s internal instability and large-scale military action.

According to the Foreign Minister, Russia’s behavior in recent weeks has been aimed at military action, with tens of thousands of troops marching along the border. Russia has previously accused Kiev of trying to retake parts of eastern Ukraine captured by pro-Russian rebels, saying its approach to Ukraine was purely defensive. Kiev denies the allegation.

Although it is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post, Blingen said the United States should be prepared for any eventuality.

“We have made it clear to the Kremlin that we will respond decisively, including to serious economic measures that we have not used in the past,” he said. According to the foreign minister, other NATO members will be ready to do the same Give a strong answer For possible invasion.

The statement was the same MTI NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a meeting in Riga. “Russia will face severe political and economic consequences if it uses military violence against Ukraine,” he said. He added: “In 2014, Moscow illegally annexed Crimea, implementing the highest level possible to strengthen our collective security since the Cold War,” he added.