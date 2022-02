Both leaders agreed that “diplomacy and prevention” were the right answer to Russia’s military action.

The United States is committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, US President Joe Biden said in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky on Sunday.

According to the White House, during the 51-minute debate, Biden “made it clear that he and his US allies and allies would respond quickly and decisively to the Russian aggression against Ukraine.” Both leaders agreed that “diplomacy and prevention” were the right answer to Russia’s military action.

Biden also spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday. The US president then said that the attack on Ukraine would come at a high price.

Biden noted that the United States and its allies were providing a “firm response” to a possible Russian attack and were paying Moscow a “quick, heavy price.” He noted that an invasion would cause great suffering to the people and shake the situation in Russia. The US president signaled that Washington was ready to continue diplomatic dialogue but was “ready for other circumstances.”

The United States and its allies have repeatedly expressed concern in recent days that Russia may be preparing for an attack on Ukraine after commanding more than a million troops near the Ukrainian border. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would “start any day and end by the end of the Winter Olympics.” However, Moscow denies wanting to attack its western neighbors.

A day later, the US State Department ordered most of the staff at the US embassy in Kiev to leave the country. Due to the growing tension, many countries have recommended to their citizens to leave Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Sunday that if Russia wants to resolve the current situation through diplomacy, it must “reduce expansion rather than increase.” According to the American politician, we should not only talk about possible diplomatic decisions, but we should really work for them.

On Sunday, Blinken reiterated that if Russia chose the path of aggression and attacked Ukraine, “the response from the United States, its allies and its allies would be swift, united and tough.”