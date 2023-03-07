World Baseball Classic 2023 predictions from the experts

Even without Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Dominican Republic looks like a powerhouse. Did you see this line up? And did I mention they also have National League Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara? I can easily see them win their second title in the history of the event. But then you also have the champion, the United States, with a team that is arguably better than it was in 2017. Venezuela looks like a strong team. Mexico may be the dark horse in the Classic, and Puerto Rico is set to be after failing to win the last tournament. But what do they have in common? They play on the same side of the bow. This is the main reason why I lean towards Japan. They have the talent and experience in international events, and they have Shuhei Ohtani, who never misses an opportunity to start sending balls to the moon in preparation for the event. Japan will win its third title in the World Baseball Classic by defeating the Dominican Republic in an impressive game.