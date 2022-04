Carl Nehammer was the first Western leader to meet Putin after the outbreak of war.

Vladimir Putin launched a so-called “special military operation” against Ukraine. The fighting has been going on for weeks, with Russian forces ending the lives of thousands of civilians. We report all progress on our series.

Vladimir Putin “thinks he has succeeded” in Ukraine, Austrian President Carl Nehmmer (pictured) told a US broadcast. In an interview. Nehemiah, the first Western leader to meet with the Russian president since the start of the war on Monday, told Putin at a meeting in Moscow that he would “morally defeat the war” and bring “all those responsible”. Justice for war crimes ..

“I think he now lives by his own war logic. He believes the war is necessary because of the security guarantees of the Russian Federation. He does not trust the international community. He blamed the Ukrainians for the genocide in the Donbass region. So even though he is in his own world, he knows what is happening in Ukraine now. I think you know, “said Nehmar.[De] I think he will win the war.

Nehammert co-hosted Meet the Press host Chuck Todd on Putin’s response to allegations of war crimes.

“On the one hand he told me he was cooperating with an international investigation, on the other hand he said he did not trust the Western world. So this will be an issue now in the future,” the Austrian head of state said.

