Around 20,000 to 25,000 people demonstrated in Prague on Saturday afternoon against high inflation and the pension reform. Demonstrators demanded an end to military aid to Russia-attacked Ukraine and the resignation of Prime Minister Peter Fiala’s government.

The more than three-hour protest against poverty was organized by the non-parliamentary party Právo Respekt Odbornost (Law, Respect, Professionalism – PRO). Demonstrators waved Czech flags and chanted anti-government slogans in Wenceslas Square. PRO President Jindrich Rajchl announced: If the government does not accept their demands, there will be another demonstration on April 16 in Wenceslas Square, followed by a blockade of government buildings.

Demonstrators also demanded that the government end massive military support for Russia-hit Ukraine and deal with the problems of Czechs instead of Ukrainians. At the end of the movement, a few hundred demonstrators marched in front of the Czech National Museum and demanded the removal of the Ukrainian flag from the facade of the building. As no one responded to their demands, many tried to break into the building, which was prevented by police commandos. A brawl broke out, resulting in the police arresting 15 people for disorderly conduct.

Interior Minister Vít Rakusan described the demonstration as an act of pro-Russian populism and said police intervention was legal and necessary.