According to the first reports, two people died in the plane crash in Irkutsk.

Another similar crash occurred six days after a Russian fighter-bomber crashed into the courtyard of a residential building in Yezhsk, near the Ukrainian border. At this time, not far from the Ukrainian front, in Irkutsk, Siberia, a military plane crashed into a residential building.

In ❗️ #Russian city #IrkutskA military plane crashed into a residential building According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, it was an Su-30 that crashed during a test flight. The area of ​​the fire reached 200 square meters. Both the pilots died in the accident. pic.twitter.com/Jgra5ajckV — Nexta (@nexta_tv) October 23, 2022

Regional Governor Igor Kobzev wrote in a telegram: The plane crashed into a two-story house, killing its two pilots, but the others in the area were not injured.

It did less damage than that Yejszki’s case on Monday, when at least thirteen people died. The cause of the plane crash has not yet been released.