For ten years, Alexander Busakov ran a shipyard in St. Petersburg where submarines used in the war were manufactured.

Alexander Busakov, head of the Admiralty Shipyard in St. Petersburg, which mainly produced submarines, died – Reuters reported.

According to the newspaper, the news of the death was announced by the company itself on its website, but no details were written about why the businessman, who had managed an important company in the Russian military sector since 2012, died.

According to the Tass news agency, the company mainly builds diesel-powered submarines that carry non-nuclear Caliber cruise missiles, which Moscow admitted in April were used in the war.