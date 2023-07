Spain’s right-wing People’s Party will win Sunday’s parliamentary elections, but will not win a simple majority, according to reports in Madrid. At the same time, if an alliance is formed with the far-right party Vox Party, it is doubtful whether the People’s Party, which is currently in opposition, will get the necessary parliamentary majority to form the government. After the Socialists suffered a crushing defeat in local elections in May, Sánchez decided to call for parliamentary elections in December.

Although no polls have been released in Spain, several polling firms polled the public on polling day and concluded that the People’s Party would win 145-150 seats in the 350-member Lok Sabha, with the Vox party likely to win an outright majority.

According to another poll, the People’s Party won 150 seats, while the Socialist Party (pictured) led by Prime Minister Pedro Sáchez could have 112 representatives in the new parliament. Vox is projected to take 31 seats.