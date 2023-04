The Serbian government has so far denied it will help Ukraine, but according to leaked documents, they may have offered to send weapons.

Apart from Belarus, Serbia is the only European country that has not yet implemented any sanctions against Russia, although leaked documents from the Pentagon write that even the Serbian government has agreed to help Ukraine with weapons. Reuters.

The document did not reveal whether the Ukrainians had already received Serbian weapons. The Serbian government has refused to train Ukrainian soldiers but, according to the document, “has the political will” and the military capability to continue helping Ukraine with arms supplies in the future.

The Serbian government has so far denied they are supplying weapons to the Ukrainians, and has not commented on the current reports.