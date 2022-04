According to the adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister, although the major wars have not yet begun, the attack has already begun.

Vladimir Putin launched a so-called “special military operation” against Ukraine. The fighting has been going on for weeks, with Russian forces ending the lives of thousands of civilians. We report all progress on our series.

The CNN A video shared on social media on Monday was geographically identified, showing large columns of Russian military vehicles near the settlement Madve Gurgan in the Rostov region of Russia. Vehicles headed northwest towards Donbass.











A senior Ukrainian official warned on Monday that the Russian offensive in the Donbass had already begun and that Russia would continue its troop unions in the region. Vadim Denishenko, adviser to the Interior Minister, said on national television:

“It simply came to our notice then [keleten] Has already begun. When we were able to announce that the war had begun, after the first airstrikes and explosions on February 24, we had to understand that it would not happen again. The big attack is already underway.

Ukrainian and Western authorities have noticed the re-deployment of Russian troops in the Donbass after a significant failure in the occupation of Moscow’s Kiev. “Yes, there have not been much talked about wars in recent days. But in general, we can say that the attack has already begun, “said Denisenko.

Below you will find our newsletter following the events of the Russo-Ukrainian war: