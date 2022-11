A video of the execution has been circulating on Russian social media. Details are still unclear.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action”. Fighting has been ongoing since February, with Russian forces killing thousands of civilians. We report all developments in our series of articles.

A shocking video is circulating on Russian Telegram channels. The video shows the head of a man in a Ukrainian military uniform attached to a stack of bricks – held together like an anvil – with duct tape. The man says a few sentences about who he is and where he came from. Then another man in uniform entered the picture and started hitting him on the head with a hammer.

Based on what was said before his execution, the man was Russian Yevgeny Nugin Wagner group was a member. The Ukrainian Pravda According to Nusin, he was in prison and joined Russian mercenaries after he began recruiting fighters for the war in Ukraine. In Ukraine, shortly after his service began, he surrendered to the National Guard. He spoke about this in another video to the journalist who interviewed him. He explained that his basic plan for joining the Wagner group was to go to Ukraine and fight against Russia at the first opportunity, since his family members live in Ukraine. He also criticized the shortcomings of Russian training.

According to a video recording of the execution, the man, who claimed to be Naschin, surrendered to the Ukrainians on September 4. He said he was abducted from the streets of Kiev on November 11. This is unlikely to have happened as prisoners of war were not allowed to move freely. Instead, according to some Russian sources, the man returned to Russia shortly after he left in one of the prisoner-of-war exchanges.

It’s unclear who executed the man in the video, but if the Russians did, they shared the footage to prevent their soldiers from leaving.

Russian media published a commentary purporting to be Yevgeny Prigozhin, known as “Putin’s chef” and founder of the Wagner Group, in which he says he sees the shocking video as theater and thinks it should be titled “Death of a Dog”. .

Great director’s work, you can watch the whole thing in one go. I hope no animals were harmed during the filming.”

Prigozhin is said to have been included in the video.

(The opening image is taken from the video.)