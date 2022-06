The goat came and directed the trigger while the Russians were working on the wire barrier of the trap system.

Vladimir Putin launched a so-called “special military operation” against Ukraine. The fighting has been going on for weeks, with Russian forces ending the lives of thousands of civilians. We report all progress on our series.

At least forty Russian soldiers were wounded when a Ukrainian goat detonated a landmine they had set up in a special operation around a hospital in Saboria. Telegraph. According to the paper, when the goat of one of the surrounding villages activated it, the soldiers set up a wire barrier in the trap system.

“Due to the chaotic movement of the goat, the animal activated several grenades. As a result of the chain reaction, many Russians have suffered from various severity,” wrote the Ukrainian intelligence.

It is not yet known what became of the goat. However, on social media, it was called the Kiev Goat, referring to the spirit of the pilot Kiev who shot down numerous occupation planes over the city during the Russian invasion. However, the existence of the spirit of Kiev is being questioned by many. Not his goat, he was actually in Zaporizhia.

You can access our newsletter on Saturday’s war events by clicking here:

(Description of our cover photo.)