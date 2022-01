It is not yet known whether he boarded a flight to Kenya or South Africa.

Dutch police have confirmed that a 22-year-old Kenyan man was found in the landing gear of a flight from South Africa at Amsterdam Airport on Sunday. BBC. The man somehow survived the trip and authorities say he is unconscious, able to communicate, but is still receiving treatment at the hospital.

The man boarded the cargo plane, but it is not known where he boarded the plane. The plane flew from Johannesburg, South Africa to Amsterdam, but on the way also hit Nairobi, Kenya.

A spokesman for the Dutch military police told the BBC the man was expected to seek asylum in the country.

