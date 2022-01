For unknown reasons, a fire broke out in a 19-story Bronx apartment building, killing at least 19 people, including nine children. Firefighters say the deadliest fire in New York’s modern history is one of the worst disasters ever.

According to the fire department, more than thirty people were seriously injured, with heavy smoke billowing from each death, and no one was injured. The front door was open which allowed the fire to spread, so the fire closed the building very quickly.

About two hundred firefighters tried to put out the fire in one of the basements.