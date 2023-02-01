Working Downsizing Jason Segel’s Show That Harrison Ford Is ‘Comedy Savant’

in promotional attribute Of the “deflation”, Siegel said that when he signed Ford, “he thought it was a practical joke, it just seemed so unreal”. This was likely a lot of people’s reaction, since Ford isn’t necessarily the person you’d expect to appear alongside the star of “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” or “I Love You, Man.” But like his recent performance in HBO’s “win timeproves that Segel is perfectly capable of delivering drama. And as it turns out, the curious Ford is fully capable of delivering laughs.

Talking to moviefoneSiegel said that he and his co-creators, “underestimated how funny Harrison Ford was” and that while they planned to write him as “the gruff straight guy”, he actually quickly proved how funny he could be:

“Harrison Ford is funny! It’s like the world of comedy […] It just goes to show you how we’re all limited by our own fantasies, but this guy knew what he could do and wanted to show him off.”

Goldstein echoed that sentiment, he said Hollywood Reporter that Ford was “excited to be funny” with Lawrence adding: