February 1, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Working Downsizing Jason Segel’s Show That Harrison Ford Is ‘Comedy Savant’

Muhammad 1 hour ago 2 min read

in promotional attribute Of the “deflation”, Siegel said that when he signed Ford, “he thought it was a practical joke, it just seemed so unreal”. This was likely a lot of people’s reaction, since Ford isn’t necessarily the person you’d expect to appear alongside the star of “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” or “I Love You, Man.” But like his recent performance in HBO’s “win timeproves that Segel is perfectly capable of delivering drama. And as it turns out, the curious Ford is fully capable of delivering laughs.

Talking to moviefoneSiegel said that he and his co-creators, “underestimated how funny Harrison Ford was” and that while they planned to write him as “the gruff straight guy”, he actually quickly proved how funny he could be:

“Harrison Ford is funny! It’s like the world of comedy […] It just goes to show you how we’re all limited by our own fantasies, but this guy knew what he could do and wanted to show him off.”

Goldstein echoed that sentiment, he said Hollywood Reporter that Ford was “excited to be funny” with Lawrence adding:

“In the beginning, your idea is, ‘Well, you’re going to write Harrison Ford Grove and everybody’s doing comedy around him, and he’s going to respond, with gruffness, to people laughing.'” A couple of episodes in, I was like, ‘Oh, he’s making moves.’ Like, Harrison Ford is here to make comedy, not to respond to comedy.”

See also  Ryan Coogler speaks after being mistakenly suspected of attempted robbery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar Nomination Endorsed After Academy Review | Andrea Riseborough

18 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Batman 2 release date: October 2025

1 day ago Muhammad
2 min read

Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’, dies at 75

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

3 min read

Index – Abroad – Peter Tarjani: Even Hungary cannot stay out of this war

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Working Downsizing Jason Segel’s Show That Harrison Ford Is ‘Comedy Savant’

1 hour ago Muhammad
4 min read

The Lackluster supernova reveals a rare pair of stars in the Milky Way

2 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Corvette fans camp in freezing temperatures for a chance at booking an E-ray

2 hours ago Ayhan